The North Laurel 9-10-year old All-Stars remained unbeaten during postseason play, and advanced to the District 4 Tournament winner’s bracket semifinals on Friday after defeating Jackson County, 9-0, on Tuesday. North Laurel will play Hazard-Perry at 6 p.m. North Laurel scored a run in the fourth inning before adding five runs in the fifth inning, and three more runs in the sixth inning. | Photos by Darrin Spencer

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you