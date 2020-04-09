Four teams have already punched a ticket into the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournaments with four more ready to join them in the Elite Eight.
On the boys’ side, top-seeded Knox Central (2018) remains alive along with No. 9 seed Corbin (2009) while on the girls’ side, No. 1 seed South Laurel (2020) and surprising No. 24 seed Harlan (2017) punched a ticket into the Elite Eight.
Boys
Sweet Sixteen
Game 19: No. 2 Knox Central (2017) vs. No. 15 Corbin (2010)
The duo of Markelle Turner and Nick Martin proved to be key during the Knox Central’s 78-71 win over Corbin.
The No. 2 seeded Panthers kept their championship hopes alive by receiving a 24-point scoring effort from Turner while Martin tossed in 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Corbin’s Madison Johnson led all scorers with 26 points while hitting six 3-pointers. Teammates Isaac Wilson and Travis Smith also scored in double figures, finishing with 17 points and 16 points, respectively.
Knox Central jumped out to a 17-12 advantage in the first quarter as Turner scored six points while the Redhounds countered with a 12-4 run in the second quarter to cut their deficit to 37-36 at halftime.
Johnson’s 14 points in the third quarter paved the way to Corbin’s 59-57 lead entering the fourth quarter before seeing the Panthers’ Turner take over during the final eight minutes.
Turner’s 11 points combined with Jaylen Adams’ seven points allowed Knox Central to outscore Corbin, 21-12, in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
Game No. 20: No. 10 Knox Central (2019) vs. No. 26 South Laurel (2008)
South Laurel was able to pull off its second consecutive upset of a Knox Central team after slowing the pace down to defeat the Panthers, 64-60.
The Cardinals defeated Knox Central (2020) to reach Sweet Sixteen action, and was able to slip past the 2019 version of the Panthers after seeing Matt St. John record a double-double (24 points, 14 rebounds) in the four-point victory.
Billy Jones turned in a 15-point scoring effort for South Laurel while Jordan Bortnem added 12 points and Wes Dean finished with 10 points.
Daniel Imel led Knox Central with 18 points while Jaylen Adams and Zach Patterson each added 16 points apiece. Nick Martin finished with seven points, 13 rebounds, and two blocked shots.
The Cardinals’ deliberate style of play kept the Panthers’ high-scoring offensive attack at bay for during the first half as South Laurel managed to build a 12-7 advantage in the first quarter and a 30-28 advantage at halftime.
Knox Central was able to take a 46-43 lead into the fourth quarter after seeing Patterson score eight points during the period.
St. John took over in the final eight minutes, scoring 11 points, as the Cardinals outscored the Panthers, 21-14, during the final period of play.
Girls
Sweet Sixteen
Game 19: No. 2 Clay County (2012) vs. No. 15 Corbin (2014)
Clay County continues to show it’s going to be a tough team to knock out after cruising past Corbin with a 64-50 win.
Cheyenne Madden had a heck of a game, finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds while Alisha Mitchell scored 14 points and Morgan Chesnut added 11 points. TaLaura Mathis contributed nine points after connecting with three 3-pointers.
The trio of Miranda Wilson, Kayla Wilson and Melanie Wilson combined to score 41 points for Corbin with Miranda’s 17 points leading the way. Both Kayla Wilson and Melanie Wilson scored 12 points apiece.
Madden and the Lady Tigers took charge early by taking a 24-10 lead into the second quarter. Madden scored seven points during the opening eight minutes before adding nine more points in the second quarter to give the Lady Tigers some breathing room at halftime with a 40-25 advantage.
Corbin’s Melanie Wilson scored seven points in the third quarter as the Lady Redhounds outscored Clay County, 17-7, to cut their deficit to 47-42 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers were able to pull away during the final period as Mitchell hit eight straight free throws to give her team the 14-point win.
Game 20: No. 7 Harlan County (2017) vs. No. 10 North Laurel (2019)
The game lived up to its hype as Hailee Valentine’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave North Laurel a 75-73 win.
Valentine scored five of her 17 points in the fourth quarter while finishing with four 3-pointers.
Harlan County fought back from deficits of seven points (19-12) in the first quarter, five points (35-30) at halftime and one point (54-53) at the end of the third quarter before rallying to take a 73-72 lead thanks to a layup by Kaylea Gross with 17 seconds remaining.
The Lady Jaguars’ raced to get a shot off as Emily Sizemore passed the ball off to Raegan Hubbard who threw the ball to an open Valentine in the corner, who then knocked down the game-winning shot.
Hubbard led North Laurel with 17 points and 13 rebounds while Sizemore scored 15 points and Gracie Jervis added 11 points.
Gross finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Black Bears while Blair Green added 17 points in the loss.
