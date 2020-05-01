CORBIN — Corbin Lady Redhound Seniors Adrianna Paul and Whitney Trosper have been preparing for their senior years since they first became Lady Redhounds but with the cancellation of spring sports due to COVID-19, these two seniors won’t have an opportunity to compete in their final year at Corbin High School.
Last week’s announcement by the KHSAA that canceled all 2020 spring sports left Corbin Coach Dana White devastated for her Lady Redhounds and especially heartbroken for her seniors who have played a big role in the Corbin softball program over the years.
Paul was the starting pitcher for the Lady Redhounds and was what White called a key role in the lineup at the plate while White pegged Trosper, a center-fielder, a threat at the plate each and every season with her senior year expected to be her best season yet.
“It's been really tough on them,” White said of her two seniors. “They don't get a proper goodbye to the sport they loved for so long. They do not have plans to play in college, so this was it for them. They are very sad there is no real closure.”
Not only was this going to be Trosper and Paul’s final season with the Lady Redhounds but this was also going to be the last season for White, as well, who took over the program in 2016 and led the Lady Redhounds to 60-46 record in her four seasons as head coach and two district titles.
“This group of seniors was special to me because it was my last year as a coach, as well,” White said. “We were going out together. Whitney (Trosper) was pulled up as an eighth-grader my first year of coaching, so I had been with her my whole head coaching career. I got to see her develop in so many ways on and off the field and I am so proud of how far she came in those five years.”
White has an encouraging message for her two seniors.
“I want to tell them that their lives are just beginning and this event does not define them,” White said. “It is OK to be sad and mourn the loss of your last days on the dirt but your emotional wounds will heal and you will find a brighter future than you ever imagined possible past this.”
