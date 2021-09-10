No easy road for Lynn Camp with game against M'boro on tap for Friday

CORBIN — Lynn Camp took another loss on the chin last week after suffering a 40-0 setback to Clay County.
The Wildcats have been outscored 92-0 during their first two games, and things don't get any easier this week with unbeaten Middlesboro (3-0) hosting Lynn Camp.
Even though his team was shut out by the Tigers, Lynn Camp coach Mark Huddleston seemed pleased with his players’ efforts.
“Our guys came out with great effort,” he said. “We knew it would be difficult to stop Clay County's offense with all the weapons they have.”
One concern heading into Friday’s matchup against Middlesboro is improving on offense, according to Huddleston.
“Our offense is definitely a work in progress,” he admitted. “It seems that so far, it's good news, bad news story for us. The bad news, we were without Tylen Smith again this week, the good news, Duane Sparks was a lot more comfortable at the quarterback position and was playing well until he went down with an injury just before the half. We had a couple of nice drives that ended with turnovers.”
With his offense yet to find pay dirt this season, Huddleston said his scheme on offense is to slow things down against Middlesboro.
“We have to do our best to control the clock and we have to stop turning the ball over,” he said. “The best way to slow down Middlesboro's offense is to keep them off the field.”
Coach Larry French has turned the Yellow Jackets into state contenders in Class 2A. They’ve already beaten Hazard (22-20), and Williamsburg (60-28).
Middlesboro is led by quarterback Cayden Grigsby’s 213 passing yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Bogonko leads the way in the backfield with 431 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Grigsby has added 220 yards on the ground and two scores.
“Middlesboro is a very physical and extremely explosive team,” Huddleston said. “Coach French has done a fantastic job with his team.
“We need to get off to a fast start to build our confidence,” he added. “Our kids are playing really hard and showing improvement and I expect that to continue.”
