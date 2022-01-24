LONDON — North Laurel continued its dominance over 49th District opponents on Monday while cursing to another easy win.
The Lady Jaguars (15-3 overall, 2-0 against 49th District opponents) won their 29th game in a row against district opponents while extending their win streak to 10 games against Clay County by rolling to a 70-35 victory.
“Any time you can beat a district opponent, especially like Clay County, then it’s a great win for your program,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “For many years, it was Clay County that was the hardest team for us to get over the hump with. “Coach (James) Burchell is one of the best coaches in our region,” he added. “He always finds a way to get the most out of his players' talent. Even in this game, it was hard for our team to find the flow of the game. Offensively, we missed some shots that we normally would hit. A lot of that was due to the pace of the game. I was proud though of the way our team stepped up defensively in the second quarter.”
Nine different players scored for North Laurel with senior Hailee Valentine pouring in a game-high 20 points while Brook Nichelson added 13 points and Jaelyn Black finished with 11 points. Junior Emily Sizemore also scored in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
“Having Brooke Nichelson back truly showed that our depth is getting better not just through her play, but also Jaelyn Black stepped up and added an offensive spark,” Mahan said.
North Laurel’s game against Oneida Baptist on Thursday is canceled. The Lady Jaguars will now be back in action on Saturday at Whitley County. The game is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. tip.
North Laurel wasted little time establishing itself as the team to beat during Monday’s game. The Lady Jaguars connected with three 3-pointers while Valentine scored nine points and Nichelson added five points. Valentine, Nichelson, and Bella Sizemore each hit a 3-pointer apiece during the quarter as North Laurel led 18-9.
North Laurel outscored the Lady Tigers, 18-2, during the second quarter as Valentine added seven points while Nichelson added four points to help give the Lady Jaguars a commanding, 36-11 advantage.
North Laurel out the game out of reach in the third quarter, increasing its lead to 53-20 entering the final quarter of play.
Emily Sizemore added seven points during the period while Valentine scored four points and Black and Bella Sizemore each hit a 3-pointer apiece.
The Lady Jaguars put the finishing touches on their win in the fourth quarter as Black hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points. Bella and Nicholson each scored three points apiece during the period.
North Laurel 70, Clay County 35
Clay County 9 2 9 15 35
North Laurel 18 18 17 17 70
Clay County (35) — Samples 2, Combs 10, Bowling 4, Dezarn 11, Sizemore 2, Jones 6.
North Laurel (70) — Black 11, Valentine 20, Nichelson 13, B. Sizemore 9, E. Sizemore 10, Sams 1, Allen 2, G. McKnight 2, C. McKnight 2.
