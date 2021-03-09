LEXINGTON — North Laurel entered the weekend ranked second in the state along with a perfect 19-0 mark, but left a defeated team, twice, by scores of 86-66 to Ashland Blazer on Friday, and 83-51 to No. 1 Lexington Catholic on Saturday, while getting running-clocked against the Knights.
The Jaguars (19-2) were a shell of themselves during both games.
The 3-pointers that were falling during their first 19 contests were rimming out, leading to their combined 8-of-31 shooting effort from behind the arc in both games. The Jaguars were outscored a combined 78-24 from 3-point range, including 33-15 against Lexington Catholic.
But the struggles didn’t end there.
North Laurel combined to turn the ball over an uncharacteristic 30 times in both losses, leading to 51 points for their opponents.
“This was a tough two days for us,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We are playing programs that have been where we want to be. We have to play more teams like this. It’s all part of the process of building an elite program. Our guys were the last undefeated team left standing in the state. This will help us as we move into the tournament if we use it right.”
North Laurel was able to hang with the Knights during the first six minutes of the first quarter. Sophomore Reed Sheppard scored four points out of the gate while a 3-pointer by Clay Sizemore and a basket by Ryan Davidson gave the Jaguars a 9-6 advantage.
The lead was short-lived, though.
Two 3-pointers and eight points in the first quarter by Mr. Basketball candidate Ben Johnson allowed Lexington Catholic to close the period with a 14-2 run to take a 20-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
North Laurel never got on track as the Knights built a 42-27 lead at halftime and outscored the Jaguars, 31-15, in the third quarter to take a commanding 73-42 advantage while putting the game away during the process.
Johnson led all scorers with 31 points while Lexington Catholic finished the game shooting 30-of-58 shooting from the floor, including an 11-of-25 effort from 3-point range. The Knights outrebounded the Jaguars, 36-27, and forced them into 14 turnovers while only tallying seven turnovers themselves.
Sheppard led North Laurel with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Ryan Davidson finished with 12 points and four rebounds.
North Laurel finished the game hitting 16-of-49 shot attempts, including a 5-of-19 effort from 3-point range.
