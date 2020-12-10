LONDON -- The North Laurel Jaguars are counting the days until they can get back to the basketball court.
Due to the rise of COVID-19, the high school basketball season was pushed back to January 4 by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA). Teams can resume practices on December 14 and will wait to see if they are given the go-ahead to play the first week of the new year.
Jaguars' Coach Nate Valentine is leading one of the best teams in the 13th Region in North Laurel. Led by a pair of sophomores in Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson, the Jaguars will compete for the 13th Region title this season, after losing in the first round to eventual champ Knox Central by just two points.
Valentine said things were going well before the shutdown, and he expects his team to pick up where they left off when practices start back next week.
"Practice was going really well before the shutdown. We have a really good group of young men that did a great job preparing for this season amid all of the circumstances," said Valentine. "I'm really proud of the way they have handled things both physically and mentally. We were ready to play on November 24 and we'll be ready whenever it is that we can play."
While there are varying opinions on whether students should be in school or at practice, coaches realize just how important it is for high schoolers to be back in the classroom and on the court or field. Valentine said he thinks the best for the players is to get back to doing what they've been working for.
Laurel County has been one of the districts that have been in school for most of the year. Valentine praised the leadership of the district for keeping students safe and putting them first.
"I'm in full support of doing what is best for our players and I think that is resuming play and practice as soon as possible," said Valentine. "We want to play as soon as we can and play as many games as possible and do it safely. We want our students back for in-person learning. The administration in our district has done an excellent job of creating a safe environment for in-person classes and guidance for return to play."
The KHSAA will meet again today to make a final decision on whether or not to begin the season on January 4. Coaches around the state are hopeful that they will be able to get back to work with their players.
"I know several of the coaches in this area have adamantly voiced their opinions so we will just have to wait and see what happens Thursday. I'm sure there will be some disappointment if things get pushed back, but I'm confident we are equipped to deal with it," Valentine said. "We will get back to work as soon as we are allowed and get prepared for whatever date we can go."
