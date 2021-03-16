NL's Eddie Mahan named 2021 KABC 13th Region Coach of the Year

LEXINGTON — North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan continues to bring home the hardware after being named 2021 KABC 13th Region Coach of the Year, as voted on by member coaches throughout the state.
Mahan has guided North Laurel to a 13th Region-best 20-4 record while seeing his team sit atop the 13th Region Rankings the entire regular season.
“It’s always an honor to win a ‘Coach of the Year’ award,” Mahan said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the KABC, 13th Region Coaches Association, or the media. All those carry a great honor with them. I have realized through the years though that the awards I have received are more a direct reflection on the girls that I coach than anything I do. This year is no different. My kids have persevered through multiple obstacles this season and stayed coachable.
“It’s their dedication to the program and me that makes winning something like this possible,” he added. “When I stop coaching someday, I know when I look at these awards, it will be the faces of my unbelievable players that I remember more than anything.”
Mahan’s Lady Jaguars will be back in action Tuesday against Red Bird during semifinal play of the 49th District Tournament which will be held at Clay County High School. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
