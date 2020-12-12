LONDON — North Laurel’s Madison Dagley, Meg Anderson and Olivia Rudder combined to score 72 goals while finishing with 32 assists which in turn led to the Lady Jaguar trio being named Sentinel-Echo/Times-Tribune Girls Soccer Players of the Year.
The award is given out to both papers’ coverage area and isn’t to be confused with the TRISPY awards, which will take place in 2021.
Joining both Dagley, Anderson, and Rudder on the First All-Coverage Team are North Laurel’s Maddi Mastin (eight goals, one assist), Makayla Mastin (16, 4), and keeper Ellisia Edwards. Corbin’s Clara Finneseth (8, 3), Grace Gibson (13, 8), Olivia Jones (9, 5) were also named to the team along with South Laurel’s Lindsay Cox (1, 0) and Belle Dotson (8, 1) and Whitley County’s Reis Anderson (18, 3) and Kaylee Aslinger (7, 2).
Dagley finished with 28 goals and five assists while Anderson added 13 goals and 13 assists and Rudder led the way with 31 goals and 14 assists this past fall.
The trio played a big role in North Laurel’s (15-1) run to the state Final Four.
“As our starting center forward, Dagley’s main job was to put the ball in the back of the net,” North Laurel coach Jessica Miller said. “She did her job well as she scored many goals for us this season. She’s a talented, aggressive player who easily took on every defender that tried to stand between her and the goal.
“Meg Anderson did an excellent job controlling the middle all season long,” she added. “I always say, if you control the middle, you control the game. Meg has excellent ball-handling skills and was able to breeze past her opponents and feed the ball to our forwards to make many amazing plays. She also found the net herself a few times from outside the box.
“With her speed and her beautiful crosses, Olivia Rudder played a major role on our offense,” Miller continued. “She was always able to speed past her opponents down the line and make beautiful crosses, with both feet, to our other forwards, which often resulted in goals scored. Rudder also put a lot of points on the board herself by cutting inside of her opponents and heading straight for the goal. All three seniors will be greatly missed by myself, Lindsey Harrell, and the entire team.”
