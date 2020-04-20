From small town to the big stage, former North Laurel Jaguar Adam Sizemore made his debut last season with the University of South Alabama Jaguars and now, after his freshman season was cut short, Sizemore is having to adjust to life back at home.
Sizemore, who just wrapped up his freshman season with South Alabama, was the starting point guard for the North Laurel Jaguars and helped lead his team to its second straight 49th District championship and an appearance in the 13th Region title game in his senior season.
Sizemore admitted that it took him some time to get used to being so far away from his hometown with all his family and friends but was able to finish his first semester with a 3.5 GPA and is on track finish with as high as a 3.8 GPA this semester.
“It was hard at first being away from home, especially during the holidays,” he said. “I got to come home two days for Christmas, I did get to come home for Thanksgiving. That was pretty tough during the holidays because I missed my family but I FaceTime with them all the time, so that really helped.”
Sizemore isn’t the only London native who has made his new home in Mobile, Alabama though, as former South Laurel Cardinal Richie Riley is the head coach of the Jaguars.
Riley, who was a part of the 2001 South Laurel 12th Region Champion team, took over the men’s basketball program at the University of South Alabama in 2018 where after just one season he led the Jaguars to their best record in five years. Riley has also coached at Nicholls State University, Clemson University, University of Alabama-Birmingham, Georgetown College and University of Pikeville.
Like the other hundreds of college basketball teams across the United States, South Alabama’s 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something that leaves Sizemore to wonder what could have been.
South Alabama was set to play Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference semifinals on March 14 and needed only two more wins to get to the NCAA tournament but the Jaguars unfortunately did not get that chance, as the remainder of the conference tournament and the NCAA tournament were canceled.
Heading into the semifinals game, the Jaguars were riding an eight-game winning streak. After a slow start to their season, South Alabama was sitting at a 12-11 record in late January before going on a perfect 8-0 run over the next two months to improve their record to 20-11.
“It was hard,” Sizemore said of the abrupt end to the season. “When they canceled our tournament, we were loading on the bus to head to New Orleans and it was just heartbreaking because all of the hard things we’d been through since June and we’d been working towards New Orleans and we’ll never know now. It was just heartbreaking because we were left with the unknown because we were one of the 30 hottest teams in the country at the time and we thought we could have won a couple in the NCAA tournament. Not being able to know was just so devastating. When they canceled, we all just sat in the locker room for two hours and no one said a word. It was just really, really heartbreaking.”
Sizemore, who has made friendships that have turned into brotherhoods with his teammates, said it was heartbreaking knowing that the seniors from this season’s team may not get another chance at a season quite like this, as this was the closest South Alabama had been to a conference title in many years.
“The more the season had went on, the closer we became — like we were brothers,” Sizemore said. “We were hanging out every day after practice, on the weekends. We were doing stuff that we normally wouldn’t be doing at the beginning of the season together and it was just like we had each other’s backs and we were playing for each other, we weren’t even playing to win, we were playing so that we didn’t let our teammates down. We wanted to give each other everything we had because we knew the time we had together was short and we didn’t want to look back and regret something, and when they canceled it, it was like everything we’d worked for was kind of almost down the drain just because we didn’t get the reward we were looking for. It was very, very tough and I feel for those seniors because this was the most wins they had had and the closest they had been to winning it and for it just being taken away from them through a phone call really, it was devastating.”
Though the season has been cut short and all of the university has been sent back home to take online courses for the remainder of the semester, Sizemore said he and his teammates keep in touch and have kept their eye on the prize.
“We’re all in a group text together and we can’t wait to get back on campus, we miss the running, we miss the 6 a.m. workouts, we miss the 7 a.m. weights just because we know that it can be taken away from you in a split second and you just need to take advantage of every chance you get,” he said. “Even though it may seem bad in the moment, you’re with your brothers and there’s nobody else you’d rather be with. You work together for so long and you create a bond, it’s like you can’t be separated and it just makes you hungry because we didn’t get a chance to share in that glory. I’m looking at it with the aspect and every day approach now knowing that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed and it may be taken away from you for some crazy reason.”
Now back at home, Sizemore said he’s still on the same daily schedule he had been used to in college.
“It’s been difficult but at the same, back on campus, we’re on such a strict schedule that we all knew how to adapt because even though we’re back home, we still have that schedule mentality of waking up at 9, work on classes until 12 or 1, go lift weights, run and then study,” he said. “It’s kind of the same thing, except we’re in different parts of the United States. We hold each other accountable through text and make sure we’re each doing what we need to be doing so we can be able to play next year. My teammates, we’ve all held each other accountable and reminded each other of what needs to be done.”
Looking back, Sizemore said that although he’d give anything to be back on campus with his teammates and be celebrating a conference championship right now, the loss of his freshman season has taught him more than basketball ever could.
“One specific thing that I’ve learned just being around my teammates and everything is that basketball is temporary and the person you become and who you have built relationships with through basketball is more important than the games you win,” he said.
Sizemore said that his goals for himself over the next three years are to just keep improving every single day and not to take any steps backwards.
For the team, Sizemore said he and his teammates all have the same goal of winning a conference championship “without a doubt.”
“Anything less than a conference championship is almost like a shortcoming of a season,” he said.
For Sizemore, being from a small town didn’t stop him and he said it shouldn’t stop anyone else from reaching for their goals either.
“People told me before I left that it will be the hardest thing you’ve ever done and I would say, ‘yeah, I guess but I’ve trained my whole life for this’ but when they say it’ll be hardest thing you’ll ever do, it is 100 percent the truest statement that can be told,” he said. “It’ll break you physically and mentally but if you have good teammates and good people around you, it won’t seem so bad and you’ve just got to keep working. You can never, ever be satisfied or you’ll get passed up by the next teammate coming in, so you can be satisfied because tomorrow won’t be guaranteed or it’s your last day playing basketball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.