CORBIN — Corbin Coach Isaac Wilson is beginning to like what he sees out of his team, especially after the Lady Redhounds handed Harlan a 77-38 loss on Friday.
Nine players scored during the blowout win as Corbin improved to 11-8. Kallie Housley scored 20 points while Shelby Stewart added 12 points. Bailey Stewart and Raegan Walker each added nine points apiece while Kaila Stidham and Mahayla Jordan each finished with eight points apiece.
“We are getting momentum going right now,” Wilson said. “We are beginning to play well at the right time. We knew Harlan was a scrappy team and we had to match that and we did.
“It was a team effort tonight,”
He added. “It’s a team sport and we know we need five, six, seven, or eight of our players to come through for us to be the best team we can be. We’ve had a lot of players step up. The production that we are getting is huge for our future success.”
Corbin distanced itself from Harlan in the first quarter and never looked back. Walker, Housley, and Shelby Stewart each scored seven points apiece in the first quarter to give the Lady Redhounds a 25-8 lead going into the second quarter.
Both Stidham and Jordan each added four points apiece in the second quarter while extending Corbin’s advantage to 41-19.
Housley added nine points in the third quarter while Shelby Stewart added five points to give the Lady Redhounds a 59-27 advantage before seeing Brooklyn Thomas score four of her six points during the fourth quarter while Shelby Stewart added three-points to wrap-up Corbin’s win.
