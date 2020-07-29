CORBIN -- With Corbin Little League baseball and softball action in full swing, Corbin Little League Softball President Ronnie Smith said he's more than happy with the way things have gone since the season began in late June.
"Things are great," he said. "I think all the kids and parents were excited when they realized we were going to finally get to have a season. We went so long in limbo and when we finally received word that we were going to play, everyone was happy."
Smith said there were things Corbin Little League had to change to get the season rolling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"One thing we did differently this year is each night, teams play doubleheaders," he said. "That keeps us from having to empty the stands in between games. That's something we've never done before but it is working out well.
"Also kids can't shake hands after the game," he added. "So what we do, when the game ends, each team lines up in front of their respective baseline and waves good game to each other. Every time it happens, it's just kind of a hit to the gut to realize how much things have changed."
Even with the changes and new guidelines in place, Smith admitted seeing the kids and coaches enjoying themselves and having fun is what it's all about.
"Seeing the kids out there getting to play makes it worth it all," he said. "We've had very little opposition as most parents, grandparents and other siblings understand the importance of social distancing.
"Wearing a mask is a big adjustment," he added. "This year, kids can't share helmets, bats, or gloves. So that's a little different. Everyone's had to work hard to make sure each participant has what they need to play."
Smith also confirmed both baseball and softball league numbers have been "great."
"There were a few that decided not to play after the delay," he said. "We are playing deeper into the summer than we ever have before because we got a late start. But overall, our program numbers look great. Especially with softball.
"The season will last about four more weeks," he added. "We've worked hard with the communication aspect of things, to keep each parent informed. That is a key, and being surrounded by a Board of Directors that does everything in their power to make this happen for the kids, makes it a success. Obviously, in my 16 years of serving on the board, this is the toughest. But it's also gratifying knowing how close we came to not having a season. We still get the same smiles, slides, and the looks of excitement that have been going on around Corbin for a long time."
