Napier steps down as W'burg boys basketball coach

WILLIAMSBURG — After three years of leading the Williamsburg Yellow Jacket basketball team, Nick Napier has decided to step down as head coach.
Napier took over a Yellow Jacket program in 2017 after seeing Williamsburg post a 7-18 record the year before.
The Yellow Jackets improved each of his three years as head coach, going 14-16 during the 2017-18 season while following up with a 16-14 mark in 2018-19, and 17-13 record this past season.
“I have made the decision to resign as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Williamsburg High School,” Napier said in his letter of resignation. “This has been a very difficult decision that I have had to make at this time. However, after several days of prayer and careful consideration, I know this is the right move for my family and myself. When I took the position at Williamsburg our first son had not been born yet.
“Since that time my wife Sarah and I have been blessed with two sons, Nathan and Camden,” he added. “The time away from my family and the commute has become too difficult. Therefore when an opportunity came to get closer to home I had to do what I feel is best at this time.”
Napier has success during his three years as the Yellow Jacket coach. He guided Williamsburg to the finals of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament during his first season with the Yellow Jackets while guiding them to semifinal appearances the past two seasons.
“During the three years I have coached here, I am very proud of what we, my players, staff, and myself, have accomplished together,” he said. “We have a record of 47-43 during that time period. When I took the job the team had won a combined 10 games in the previous two seasons, but had a great group of seniors my first year.
“The next two seasons, we were able to have back-to-back winning records for the first time this century, while playing a very challenging schedule,” Napier added. "When I got the job, I promised we would try to play fast and bring an exciting style of play to Williamsburg and we were able to do that more each season, and averaged over 70 points per game this past season.“
Napier finished with a 47-43 record at Williamsburg while posting a 5–16 mark against 50th District teams. The Yellow Jackets were 3-4 this past season against 50th District opponents while picking up two wins against Whitley County and defeating Corbin for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
“I want to give a special thanks to the players I was able to coach while at Williamsburg,” Napier said. “I care a ton about each and every one of them. I truly believe they will accomplish so many great things in their lives. I hope that they have gotten at least half as much out of playing for me as I have gotten out of coaching them. We have had excellent parents that have been raised the right way and I think you for allowing your sons to play under me. I also want to thank my coaching staff, Cory Fleenor, Jordan Akins, and Tyler Rogers for all the hard work they have put in the past three seasons. I have been blessed with men that any parent would want to be around their child. The same can be said for our Middle School Coach Tor Peterson who I would also like to thank.
“I also want to thank the administration at Williamsburg for giving me the opportunity to teach and coach in your district,” he added. “It has been an honor to work for two great Superintendents in Dr. Amon Couch and Tim Melton as well as Athletic Directors John Harris and Jerry Herron who gave me this opportunity. The school also has an excellent Board of Education, which is second to none I have ever been around. The fans at Williamsburg have been fantastic and have supported our team in an awesome way. Last, but certainly not least I would like to thank my right-hand man Wayne Bargo. He has been the best Equipment Manager in the state for the past three years and at the same time, been a great life-long friend. I truly believe the future of Williamsburg basketball is going to be great and look forward to seeing all the young men I have worked with continue to improve. I am glad I was able to be a part of it the past three seasons.”
