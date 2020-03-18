Corbin, KY (40701)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.