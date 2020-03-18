CORBIN — With seven seniors returning, Lynn Camp coach Rob Ledington is excited to see what his team brings to the table once the upcoming baseball season begins.
The Wildcats are looking to improve on last year’s 7-20 mark that saw them fall in the semifinal round of the 51st District Tournament.
“We finally return a bit of experience,” Ledington said. “We have seven seniors that will provide some leadership and knowledge, that should help us down the road.”
Senior starters Datrick Roberts, Tyler Wade, Chase Brown, Trevor Byrge, Jayden Dunn return along with seniors Michael Floyd and Dalton Woods.
”We should be much improved but still limited in pitching depth,” Ledington said. “And, it will take a while to get in the full swing of things, as most of our players have to play multiple sports. So, we will be behind most schools we play.”
Ledington said experience will be his team’s main strength while his main concerns are ”a lack of reps, and situational awareness and lack of pitching depth.“
For Lynn Camp to be successful, Ledington said his seniors along with juniors Spencer Gilbert and Luke Ledington will have to turn in solid seasons.
”I think we will be in the middle of the pack for the All ‘A’,” he said. ”If we can throw strikes, we should be competitive. Knox Central will always win our district as they are much larger than the three other single 'A' schools. However, this is certainly a motivating factor for us, and we look forward to the challenge.
“We want to win more games than the previous year,” he said. "We also want to win our first-ever district championship for the school, get better every single day, and hopefully advance to the region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.