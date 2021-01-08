Mikkah Siler's 36 points highlight Williamsburg win

WILLIAMSBURG — Coming into the season, Williamsburg coach Randy Crider knew he needed someone to step up and take over his team’s scoring role after the graduation of Lillie Hall.
It looks as if Mikkah Siler is that person.
The Lady Yellow Jacket dominated during her team’s season-opener, scoring a game-high 36 points with 10 of those coming in the game’s final eight minutes to lead Middlesboro to a 66-58 win over Harlan.
“Obviously looking at the scorebook Mikkah crushed it tonight but the win was a total team effort,” Crider said. “Every last player gave great effort and energy. I could not have asked for more from the team. They seriously made proud tonight.”
Despite seeing Siler score 14 points in the first quarter, the Lady Yellow Jackets still trailed, 17-16. Williamsburg managed to take a 32-26 lead into the locker room at halftime after outscoring the Lady Green Dragons, 16-9, during the second quarter.
Harlan cut its deficit to 42-37 entering the final quarter of play before seeing Siler wrap up the win with a 10-point fourth-quarter while hitting 8-of-10 shot attempts from the free-throw line. Morgan Prewitt hit a key 3-pointer during the quarter while Kaylee Graham, who finished with 12 points, and Allie Wilson (eight points) scored four points apiece during the final eight minutes.
Williamsburg will be back in action at home today against Barbourville.
