CORBIN — Division I offers continue to pour in for Corbin High School’s Treyveon Longmire.
The 6-2, 180-pound junior received offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech, and Ole Miss during this past week, and now garners offers from 18 Division I schools which include Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Louisville and Purdue.
Even though the recruiting process can be long, Longmire admitted he has enjoyed the past two years.
“My recruitment has been a journey, lots of talking with coaches and building relationships — it’s been fun,” he said. “I’ve come to realize that I have a big future ahead but there’s a lot of hard work to come with that. It hasn’t been a big pressure but it’s made me realize that I have to stay working hard and be a leader of my team.”
With offers coming in across the nation, Longmire admitted there is one school, in particular, he is hoping to receive an offer from.
“Mainly just Ohio State,” he said. “Especially with me growing up in Ohio, I’ve always been a big fan.”
Longmire admitted the COVID-19 pandemic has kept him from being able to make visits to certain schools but continues to put in work to show his dedication to improve.
“I’ve wanted to go visit some schools but with this pandemic, I wasn’t able to do so,” he said. “ I just need to stay with hard work and getting better because with that the schools will see I’m a hard-working player.”
Longmire said he’s also focusing on the upcoming high school season. He’s played a big role in Corbin’s success the past two years with the Redhounds finishing as state runner-ups in 2018 during his freshman season.
Longmire said he’s hoping to help guide Corbin to its first state championship since 1982.
Corbin coach Tom Greer describes Longmire as a “great athlete that has been blessed with great talent.”
“Beyond that, he is a solid student who performs well in the classroom,” Greer added. “Trayveon is one of the most enjoyable young men to be around and his positive disposition is contagious. He’s also a leader who is analytical and reflective of the game.”
Longmire rushed for 611 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 while catching 20 passes for 524 yards and seven touchdowns. Last fall during his sophomore season, he rushed for 507 yards and five touchdowns and was on the receiving end of 11 passes for 167 yards and a score.
“I’m really excited for this upcoming season, our team is looking very strong, and we are going for a state championship ‘W’,” he said.
And once his high school career is over?
“My goals in the future are to play in the NFL after my college years and look into sports physical therapy,” he said.
