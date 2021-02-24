Micah Engle's 30 points not enough during Lynn Camp's OT loss to Somerset Christian

SOMERSET — Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats were looking to get out of their current slump, but unfortunately, their recent struggles continued on Monday.
The Wildcats fell to 7-7 on the season after dropping a 59-56 overtime decision to Somerset Christian. The loss turned out to be their fifth during their past six games.
"We are clearly struggling from the perimeter right now," Clarke said. "Guys have to stay confident and keep taking good shots when they are open I also have to do a better job of putting us in positions to be successful. But make no mistake about it, the tougher team won tonight."
Lynn Camp fell behind early, trailing 20-12 in the first quarter despite seeing Micah Engle score five points during the period.
Engle kept his team close the remainder of the first half by adding eight more points in the second quarter as the Wildcats trailed, 32-23.
Jace Boggs hit a 3-pointer and scored five points in the third quarter while Engle added five points to help Lynn Camp cut its deficit to 38-36 entering the fourth quarter.
Engle continued to have the hot hand in the game’s final eight minutes. He scored nine points as the Wildcats outscored Somerset Christian, 15-13, to tie the game at 51 apiece while sending the game into overtime.
Engle managed to score three points in overtime while Gavin Allen added a basket but it wasn’t enough. Somerset Christian outscored Lynn Camp, 8-5, in the extra period to get the win.
Engle led Lynn Camp with 30 points while Allen followed with a 12-point scoring effort, and Boggs finished with nine points.
