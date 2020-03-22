Congratulations to Karington Corbin, Reese Farris, Shelbi Carroll, and Kian Campbell on being named to the 2019-2020 USTA Kentucky All-Star Team. They are members of the Triple Crown Elite Jewels Gymnastic Team, located in Barbourville. They are coached by Crystal West and Cianna Tuttle.
featured
Members of the Triple Crown Elite Jewels Gymnastic Team named to the 2019-2020 USTA Kentucky All-Star Team
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
John Bill Grant, age 75, of Woodbine, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home. He was a retired coal miner, attended Indian Gap Baptist Church and loved hunting and going to the flea market. John Bill was born in Woodbine and was preceded in death by his mother, Mallie Grant; s…
Most Popular
Articles
- Local counties declaring state of emergency
- Tri-County closings and cancellations
- Beshear orders closure of public-facing businesses, govt. offices
- UPDATED: 9 new COVID-19 cases in Ky. including 8-month-old child in Jefferson County
- Firestone in Williamsburg to temporarily shut down
- Corbin man indicted on charges related to police chase
- Restaurants making adjustments following dine-in suspension
- Tribute show honors Felts' Music Place owner
- State officials taking steps to protect vulnerable populations from COVID-19; 2 more test positive
- Utility companies offering relief to customers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.