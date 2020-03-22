Congratulations to Karington Corbin, Reese Farris, Shelbi Carroll, and Kian Campbell on being named to the 2019-2020 USTA Kentucky All-Star Team. They are members of the Triple Crown Elite Jewels Gymnastic Team, located in Barbourville. They are coached by Crystal West and Cianna Tuttle.

