Meet the Colonels was held last week at Colonel Stadium with fans attending to see first-year coach Zeke Eier’s Colonels face off against Clay County in a scrimmage while also getting a first look at the other fall sports’ student-athletes. | Photos by John Crisologo
'Meet the Colonels' introduces fans to fall sports student-athletes
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Robert Keith Rogers, age 60, of Corbin, KY passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Corbin, he was the son of Buelah Baker Rogers and the late Melvin Rogers. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two children, Robert Rogers and wife Amand…
T.S. Reid Elliott, age 87, longtime resident of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation. He was a retired mechanic and US Army veteran having served in Korea. Reid was a longtime member of Paint Hill Baptist Church where he served as a former Deaco…
Bonnie Sue Giles Lane, 73, of Danville passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at her granddaughter's home. She was born in Corbin on May 9, 1948 to the late Cleda Mae Ramsey and Luther Giles. Bonnie loved the Lord and was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church in Moreland. She was retire…
Most Popular
Articles
- 80% of Kentucky's counties now in COVID 'red zone'
- Richmond couple shot to death before suspect barricades himself, sets fire in apartment building
- Somerset spa shut down in human trafficking probe
- Corbin Independent School District recommends following COVID mask guidelines
- Local schools vary on mask requirements as beginning of school year nears
- Lynn Camp FCS teacher named semfinalist for Ky. Teacher of the Year
- Corbin Walmart's store manager honored as 'Every Day Hero' in nationwide campaign
- Jellico man dies in single vehicle crash on I-75 Sunday
- Lawsuit filed against agency that trains police officers
- Murder, sex abuse trials set for next week
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.