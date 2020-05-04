LONDON — Darrin McWhorter’s North Laurel Jaguars had high expectations this spring, but never got a chance to build on last year’s 17 wins due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to cancel the 2020 spring sports season.
“We all have a sadness and the feeling of loss to say the least,” McWhorter said. “I do think this team could have made a run in the 13th Region tournament. We had the pitching and enough experience to be in the mix when it was all said and done. This would have been my 20th season as head coach at North Laurel and I was excited to see how this season and this team stacked up against the past 19 teams.”
McWhorter returned a roster full of talent that included two seniors, seven juniors, nine sophomores, and eight freshmen which gave him hopes of his team competing for the 49th District and 13th Region championships.
“I thought we had a team that would contend for the 49th District and 13th Region championships,” he said. “We had the pitching and returning players to make a run.
“I hate that we will not be able to play because these kids have put in the work and to not see them reap the rewards of the work put in is sad. I was looking forward to seeing what kids would step up and earn a position because we have a really good group of young players as well. We know as a coaching staff some of those young players had the potential to earn varsity playing time and that is the part I like most about coaching. Who wants to step up and take a starting position and how much the lineup can change throughout a season.”
With the season now over, McWhorter will always wonder what could have been with this year’s version of the Jaguars while also thinking about next year.
“We only have two seniors, seven juniors, nine sophomores and eight freshmen, so a majority of our team will be back next season,” he said. “I hate it for our two seniors but they will take life lessons away from this. The number one lesson will be resilience and yes, my seniors are very resilient kids. They come from good families and will be dearly missed.”
