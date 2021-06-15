LEXINGTON — South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan stole the show once again in Saturday’s KHSAA Class 3A State Track Meet by capturing her third consecutive state championship in the 800 Meter Run while turning in a second-place effort in the 1600 Meter Run.
The Lady Cardinals turned in a 10th place finish with 25 points while North Laurel placed 36th with two points. On the boys’ side, the Jaguars earned four points for a 30th place finish while South Laurel failed to tally any points.
• Girls wrap-up
The Lady Cardinals were led by McCowan, who totaled 18 points with a first-place finish in the 800 Meter Run and a second-place effort in the 1600 Meter Run. The 4x400 Meter Relay team of Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, McCowan, and Gracie Hoskins earned four points by medaling and placing fifth.
Grace Leis earned three points while medaling in Discus with a sixth-place finish while she turned in a 15th place effort in Shot Put. South Laurel’s 4x200 Meter Relay Team turned in a 19th-place effort while Emily Cox participated in the High Jump event but didn’t place.
Olivia Rudder turned in the Lady Jaguars’ best finish, medaling in the 800 Meter Run with a seventh-place effort. Daniella Jackson recorded a 22nd place finish in the 400 Meter Dash while the 4x800 Meter Relay team placed 12th.
• Boys wrap-up
North Laurel’s 4x400 Meter Relay team medaled by turning in a fifth-place effort. Members of the team are Gamarious Isby, Grant Woods, Justin Sparkman, and Alex Garcia. Isby placed 20th in the 100 Meter Dash while Woods turned in a 22nd place effort in the 200 Meter Dash. Isby placed 15th in the 400 Meter Dash while the Jaguars;’ 4x200 Meter Relay team turned in a 21st place effort, and the 4x800 Meter Relay team placed 20th.
Luke Robinson turned in a 12th place finish in the Discus while Connor Sizemore placed 23rd. Robinson placed 16th in the Shot Put while Sizemore finished 21st. Aspen Sizemore failed to place in the Pole Vault event.
South Laurel’s Will Stanko placed 21st in the 1600 Meter Run while turning in a 23rd place effort in the 3200 Meter Run. The Cardinals’ 4x800 Meter Relay team turned in a 13th place effort.
Editor’s note: KHSAA Class 3A results were taken from the official results listed on KYMilesplit.
KHSAA Class 3A State Track Meet
University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility
Girls Team Scores
1, Dupont Manual 58. 2, West Jessamine 53. 3, Pulaski County 45.
4, Oldham County 34. 5, Marshall County 33. 6, Male 32. 7, Assumption 29.
8, North Hardin 28. 8, Madison Central 28. 10, South Laurel 25.
11, Lafayette 24. 11, Central 24. 11, Eastern 24. 14, Cooper 23.
15, Grant County 20. 16, Woodford County 17. 16, Tates Creek 17.
16, Anderson County 17. 19, Bryan Station 16. 20, George Rogers Clark 14.
20, Ryle 14. 22, Henderson County 13. 22, Sacred Heart 13. 24, Conner 12.
25, Daviess County 11. 26, Butler 10. 26, Dixie Heights 10.
28, Bullitt East 8. 29, Central Hardin 7. 29, South Oldham 7.
31, South Warren 6. 31, Ballard 6. 31, Henry Clay 6. 34, Notre Dame 5.
35, Barren County 3. 36, Madison Southern 2. 36, North Laurel 2.
36, Christian County 2. 36, Hopkinsville 2. 40, Meade County 1.
40, Graves County 1.
KHSAA Class 3A State Track Meet
University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility
Girls Individual Results
NORTH LAUREL
400 METER DASH
1:02.75 Daniella Jackson 22nd
800 METER RUN
2:22.01 Olivia Rudder 7th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:06.47 Relay Team 12th
SOUTH LAUREL
800 METER RUN
2:12.08 Phoebe McCowan 1st
1600 METER RUN
5:02.83 Phoebe McCowan 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:51.88 Relay Team 19th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:07.77 Relay Team 5th
DISCUS
110-7 Grace Leis 6th
SHOT PUT
31-8.5 Grace Leis 15th
HIGH JUMP
NA Emily Cox NA
KHSAA Class 3A State Track Meet
University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility
Boys Team Scores
1, St. Xavier 79. 2, Male 76. 3, Marshall County 46. 4, Owensboro 43.
5, Covington Catholic 40. 6, Dupont Manual 38. 7, Central 36.
8, Frederick Douglass 35. 9, Paul Laurence Dunbar 25. 9, Scott County 25.
11, Lafayette 24. 12, Madison Central 23. 13, Fern Creek 22.
14, Eastern 17. 15, Madisonville-North Hopkins 16. 16, North Hardin 15.50.
16, McCracken County 15.50. 18, Daviess County 15. 19, Henderson County 14.
20, Oldham County 12. 20, Trinity (Louisville) 12. 22, Madison Southern 10.
22, South Oldham 10. 24, Grant County 8. 25, Ballard 6. 25, Bullitt Central 6.
25, Hopkinsville 6. 28, Cooper 5. 28, Bowling Green 5. 30, North Laurel 4.
31, Central Hardin 3. 32, Butler 2. 32, Great Crossing 2.
34, Anderson County 1. 34, Seneca 1. 34, Pleasure Ridge Park 1.
34, Muhlenberg County 1. 34, Southern 1. 34, Collins 1.
KHSAA Class 3A State Track Meet
University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility
Boys Individual Results
NORTH LAUREL
100 METER DASH
11.51 Gamarious Isby 20th
200 METER DASH
23.85 Grant Woods 22nd
400 METER DASH
51.50 Gamarious Isby 15th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:35.51 Relay Team 21st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:26.81 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:43.63 Relay Team 20th
DISCUS
136-11 Luke Robinson 12th
97-3 Connor Sizemore 23rd
SHOT PUT
43-10 Luke Robinson 16th
40-10.25 Connor Sizemore 21st
POLE VAULT
NA Aspen Sizemore NA
SOUTH LAUREL
1600 METER RUN
4:41.61 Will Stanko 21st
3200 METER RUN
10:42.06 Will Stanko 23rd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:29.54 Relay Team 13th
