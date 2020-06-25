The London-Laurel County Fairgrounds will see approximately 1,500 amateur and professional archers competing this weekend in the Mathews and TRU Ball Archery ASA (Archery Shooters Association) Pro/Am beginning on Thursday.
Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to cancel the original event, which was set for the beginning of June, but thanks to a collaborated effort by the London-Laurel Tourist Commission, the Laurel County Health Department, Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield and the ASA, the event will be taking place from Thursday through Sunday with some changes to comply with guidelines set by the state to ensure the health and safety of attendees.
“The ASA has been coming to London for several years and we’re always excited to see this group come,” said Executive Co-Director for the London-Laurel Tourist Commission Kelly Burton. “These athletes are amazing, both amateur and professional from across the state and the country. This is, to my knowledge, the first event that’s been able to happen since COVID-19 guidelines have been posted.”
“We met a couple months ago when everyone was going through the phased openings, we had another site scheduled for these dates in Illinois and they would not even consider it,” said ASA President Mike Tyrell. “We had canceled our event here (in London) for the first of June and they said that maybe by end of the June they would have a better situation at hand, so we came back and they said we may be able to work something out. We had to make a decision on how we could stage this event with changes to help facilitate the issues they have for testing for COVID-19 and practices.”
Some of those changes to this weekend’s event include temperature checks for all who enter the facility. All drivers and passengers in all vehicles arriving at the event will have their temperature taken by a non-contact thermometer.
Burton said that volunteers with Grace Health and VNA Health, along with other volunteers from the community, will be helping with checking temperatures, as well as asking a series of questions related to COVID-19.
Tyrell said that measures will be taken to ensure social distancing, including spreading out sponsors and food vendors throughout the fairgrounds to keep groups from gathering. While attendees will not be required to wear masks, Tyrell said that masks are recommended when inside enclosed areas or in close contact with others.
“It’s just common sense stuff that we’re doing,” Tyrell said. “We hope that when everyone shows up, they are going to be mindful of everything that is expected of them.”
The event will have both amateur and professional competitions over the four-day span.
Typically, all day Thursday and Friday morning are set aside for on-site registration and other preparation for the competitions but Tyrell said that competing will begin on Thursday in order to keep too many people from being inside the facility at once.
“We normally don’t have people competing in an actual tournament itself until Friday afternoon but we’re going to actually start letting people compete as of Thursday, including the Kentucky S3DA State Championships that will be Thursday morning and then after that, we’ll start letting the others compete and that’s designed to allow people to come in on a more open basis and not have as many people here at one time,” he said.
The event is expected to draw approximately 2,000 people to the area this weekend, which Burton hopes will help to boost the local economy at a time when its needed the most.
“We understand the economic impact that this has on our hotels and restaurants,” Burton said. “It’s always a great event but this year, it will be critical to help our community bounce back.
“I love my job and I love my community. London has hosted this event for 10 plus years and I just hope to continue this relationship with ASA so that we can continue this event for another 10-plus years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.