MATCHUP IN A BOX
South Laurel vs. Clay County
Girls’ 13th Region Tournament Semifinal
6 p.m. Friday
At The Corbin Arena
South Laurel (24-6)
Head Coach: Chris Souder
Key Players: #3 Ally Collett (Sr., G, 19.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.6 3PT/g, 41% 3PT%, 86% FT, District P-o-Y), #22 Amerah Steele (Sr., G, 19.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.0 3PT/g, 86% FT, all-district), #4 Sydnie Hall (Sr., G, 13.1 ppg, 2.9 3PT/g, all-district), #32 Rachel Presley (Soph., C, 14.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 61% FG), #5 Brianna Howard (Jr., G, 8.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg), #2 Clara Collins (Fr., G, 6.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 81% FT), #13 Emily Cox (Fr., G, 3.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
Points Per Game/Against: 71.4-54.0
Team Field Goal %: 42.0%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 37.5%
Team 3pt FG/g: 10.8
Team Free Throw %: 73.5%
How They Got Here: defeated Harlan County 83-38 in opening round; 50th District champion (d. Williamsburg 95-71, d. Whitley County 85-41).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 5-0 (3-0 vs. Whitley County, 1-0 vs. Clay County, 1-0 vs. Harlan County).
Record vs. 13th Region: 10-0
Current Streak: Won 3
Last Ten Games: 8-2
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 14-10 (1 championship, 2 runner-up).
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: 2/17/20 at CC: SL 71-32, 2/11/19 at SL: CC 62-59, 12/8/18 at Perry Central: SL 55-44, 11/29/18 at NL: CC 58-54, 2/12/18 at CC: SL 52-47.
Clay County (18-13)
Head Coach: James Burchell
Key Players: #23 Kaylee Mathis (Sr., G, 19.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.1 3PT/g, 78% FT, District P-o-Y), #3 Taylor Asher (Jr., G, 10.4 ppg, 77% FT), #35 Alexis Lewis (Jr., C, 8.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg), #43 Courtney Jones (Soph., G, 3.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
Points Per Game/Against: 52.2-48.9
Team Field Goal: 43.5%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 33.9%
Team 3pt FG/g: 5.8
Team Free Throw %: 71.1%
How They Got Here: downed Pineville 38-28 in the opening round, 49th District runner-up (d. Jackson County 36-35, l. North Laurel 39-62).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 4-5 (2-0 vs. Pineville, 1-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-0 vs. Whitley County, 0-1 vs. Bell County, 0-1 vs. South Laurel, 0-3 vs. North Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 11-7
Current Streak: Won 1
Last Ten Games: 6-4
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 78-21 (18 championships, 7 runner-up).
