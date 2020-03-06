MATCHUP IN A BOX
North Laurel vs. Bell County
Girls’ 13th Region Tournament Semifinal
7:30 p.m. Friday
At The Corbin Arena
North Laurel (27-4)
Head Coach: Eddie Mahan
Key Players: #3 Hailee Valentine (Soph, G, 14.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 53% FG, 83% FT, all-district), #35 Halle Collins (7th, F, 14.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 53% FG, District Newcomer of Year), #22 Gracie Jervis (Sr., G, 11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 49% FG, 2.2 3PT/g, all-district), #23 Emily Sizemore (Soph., G, 10.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 84% FT, all-district), #4 Isabel Gray (Sr., G, 8.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg), #54 Chloe McKnight (8th, C, 4.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
Points Per Game/Against: 71.2-47.0
Team Field Goal %: 45.5%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 39.0%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.1
Team Free Throw %: 77.3%
How They Got Here: Eliminated Knox Central 76-37 in the opening round, 49th District champion (d. Red Bird 87-25, d. Clay County 62-39).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 6-0 (3-0 vs. Clay County, 2-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-0 vs. Whitley County).
Record vs. 13th Region: 13-0
Current Streak: Won 6
Last Ten Games: 8-2
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 11-11 (1 championship, 1 runner-up)
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: The teams have not met since a Bell County 74-57 triumph in the 2015 regional tournament semifinals at the Arena.
Bell County (25-4)
Head Coach: David Teague
Key Players: #4 Abby Harris (16.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 76% FT, all-district), #1 Talyah McQueen (13.7 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 54% FG, district Newcomer of the Year), #10 Ashtyn Meyers (9.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.1 3PT/g), #11 Abigail Cornett (7.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 79% FT) , #5 Nadine Johnson (4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg), #40 Sara Kidwell (3.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg).
Points Per Game/Against: 61.2-48.3
Team Field Goal %: 38.9%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 25.3%
Team 3pt FG/g: 4.9
Team Free Throw %: 62.9%
How They Got Here: Downed Whitley County 68-46 in the opening round, 52nd District champion (d. Middlesboro 61-36, Harlan County 52-51).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 8-1 (3-0 vs. Harlan County, 3-0 vs. Whitley County, 1-0 vs. Clay County, 1-1 vs. Knox Central).
Record vs. 13th Region: 16-1
Current Streak: Won 7
Last Ten Games: 9-1
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 24-27 (1 championship, 6 runner-up)
