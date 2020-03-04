MATCHUP IN A BOX
Harlan County vs. Corbin
Boys’ 13th Region Tournament 1st Round
6 p.m. Wednesday at The Corbin Arena
Harlan County (22-10)
Head Coach: Michael Jones
Key Players: #3 Taylor Spurlock (Sr., G, 17.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 51% FG, all-district), #14 Tyler Cole (Jr., G, 13.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 51% FG, 78% FT), #2 Trent Noah (8th, G, 11.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, district Newcomer of the Year), #21 Jacob Wilson (Sr., G, 7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg), #20 Jackson Huff (Soph., G, 7.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg).
Points Per Game/Against: 65.5-57.9
Team Field Goal %: 46.7%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 35.4%%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.8
Team Free Throw %: 73.6%
How They Got Here: 52nd District champion (d. Bell County 42-36, d. Harlan 58-54).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 5-3 (3-0 vs. Harlan, 1-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Barbourville, 0-1 vs. Knox Central, 0-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-1 vs. South Laurel.
Record vs. 13th Region: 12-4
Current Streak: Won 3
Last Ten Games: 6-4
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 6-8 (1 championship1, 1 runner-up)
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: 1/24/20 at CHS: HC 74-67; 2/6/18 at at HC: CHS 71-61; 1/26/18 at CHS: CHS 61-56.
Corbin (16-13)
Head Coach: Tony Pietrowski
Key Players: #32 Matthew Taylor (Sr., F, 19.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, all-district), #11 Josh Hibbits (Jr., G, 12.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 43% 3PT%), #15 Alex Byrley (Sr., F, 10.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 56% FG), #44 Gavin Allen (Soph., C, 8.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 60% FG, district Newcomer of the Year), #14 Cole Hicks (Sr., G, 6.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg), #4 Carter Stewart (8th, G, 4.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 81% FT).
Points Per Game/Against: 69.2-62.8
Team Field Goal%: 48.6%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 35.9%
Team 3pt FG/g: 5.5
Team Free Throw %: 68.4%
How They Got Here: 50th District runner-up (d. Williamsburg 90-50, l. South Laurel 51-54).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 0-7 (0-1 vs. Harlan County, 0-1 vs. Clay County, 0-1 vs. Knox Central, 0-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-3 vs. South Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 8-8
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 4-6
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 85-52 (15 championships, 13 runner-up).
