MATCHUP IN A BOX
Clay County vs. Barbourville
Boys’ 13th Region Tournament 1st Round
7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Corbin Arena
Clay County (22-9)
Head Coach: Glenn Gray
Key Players: #0 Jacob Curry (Sr., G, 18.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.5 3PT/g, 81% FT, all-district), #5 Connor Robinson (Jr., G, 17.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 53% FG, all-district), #15 Evan Langdon (Sr., F, 13.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 55% FG, all-district), #20 Connor Farmer (Jr., G, 12.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 84% FT), #4 Raven Abner (Jr., G, 8.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg), #23 Jakob Begley (Sr., G, 3.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg), #32 Tate Farmer (Jr., C, 3.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg).
Points Per Game/Against: 72.3-63.9
Team Field Goal %: 48.6%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 34.8%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.0
Team Free Throw %: 76.5%
How They Got Here: 49th District champion (d. Red Bird 90-54, d. North Laurel 69-64).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 6-1 (3-0 vs. North Laurel, 1-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-1 vs. South Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 15-2
Current Streak: Won 2
Last Ten Games: 7-3
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 130-50 (29 championships, 11 runner-up)
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: 12/16/17 at CC: CC 72-67.
Barbourville (13-15)
Head Coach: Cody Messer
Key Players: #10 Shawn Vaughn (Sr., F, 16.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 55% FG, all-district), #14 Matthew Gray (Jr., G, 15.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 82% FT), #4 Jordan Collins (Jr., G, 8.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg), #21 Colby Martin (Sr., F, 5.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg), #30 Dylan Bingham (Sr., G, 4.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg).
Points Per Game/Against: 59.3-62.6
Team Field Goal%: 48.6%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 32.1%
Team 3pt FG/g: 4.0
Team Free Throw %: 66.4%
How They Got Here: 51st District runner-up (d. Lynn Camp 70-58, l. Knox Central 54-89).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 1-5 (1-1 vs. Harlan, 0-1 vs. Harlan County, 0-1 vs. South Laurel, 0-2 vs. Knox Central).
Record vs. 13th Region: 8-11
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 4-6
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 18-33 (0 championships, 5 runner-up).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.