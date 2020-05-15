WILLIAMSBURG — Mark White was named Whitley County’s new boys varsity basketball coach on Tuesday, replacing former coach Jerry Overbey.
“Words cannot express my excitement for the opportunity to coach at Whitley County High,” White said. “What drew me to this job was the quality of the kids, their level of talent, and their resiliency and work ethic. Once I interviewed and met with the committee, I was blown away by the school administration’s total commitment and investment in these students. I look forward to working with them and becoming a part of this community.”
White has coached at both the college and high school levels during his career.
This past season, he guided Knoxville’s Grace Christian Academy to a 15-13 mark while advancing to Tennessee’s DII-A State Tournament quarterfinals before losing to top-ranked Lausanne, 62-39.
His other high school stop as a head coach came at Central Hardin. He guided the Bruins to a 17-9 mark during the 2000-01 season that saw them fall in first-round play of the 17th District Tournament. Central Hardin posted a 13-14 mark during the 2001-02 campaign and advanced to the second-round lay of the 17th District Tournament before being eliminated from postseason play.
He compiled a 240-99 record at both East Mississippi Community College and Tallahassee Community College while earning District and Region Coach of the Year honors. White also spent five years as an assistant coach at Mississippi State University.
“Coach White has a track record of creating a winning culture,” Whitley County High School Principal Bob Lawson said. “He believes in hard work and preparation which meets our brand. We feel blessed to have him and want to give him a huge Colonel Pride welcome.”
