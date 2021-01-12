LONDON — After seven seasons, Joey Marcum has stepped down as head coach of the South Laurel High School Boys Soccer Team. He leaves the program with a record of 102-51-6 with three region championships and three region runner-ups. This led to two Sweet 16 and one Elite 8 appearance in the state tournament. During that stretch, the team also had three district championships and three runner-ups.
“I started coaching in 2014 with a group of kids that are now grown men,” Marcum said. “Some are teaching, some are coaching, some are in pharmacy and medical school. I have graduated young men that are in college, in the military and some are now playing soccer at the collegiate level.
“Over the years, I have been blessed to work with amazing young men and been supported by great parents and administrators,” he added. “I am proud every day, that I was able to be part of their growth and development. What they have accomplished and will accomplish in life, means more to me than anything we accomplished on the pitch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.