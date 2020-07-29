LONDON — The South Laurel Cardinal Soccer team is glad to be back working and training while preparing for the upcoming season, according to coach Joey Marcum.
The Cardinals are coming off a 15-8-2 campaign that saw South Laurel win the 13th Region championship before falling to East Carter, 1-0, during the Boys State Soccer Tournament.
“Our players are glad to be back working and training,” Marcum said. “They would love to be playing full speed, but are glad to be allowed to be back at the field. This part of the summer we are usually focused on fundamentals so we have been able to adapt pretty well. My guys are young and enthusiastic, they are always optimistic. They have adapted well to our modified routines and are great at following procedures.”
Despite the beginning of the soccer season still a question mark, Marcum said players, coaches, and parents are optimistic that a fall season will happen.
“We just don’t know what it may look like,” he said. “We love sports and realize it is an important part of many students lives. We also realize the situation continues to change. Anything can happen and we want to do our part to make the best use of our time together.
“We have sacrificed many parts of our normal summer routine,” Marcum added. “Hard to believe we miss two-a-day trainings and our camps, but we also realize the situation can be much worse. We eliminated our morning sessions and the assistant coaches and I focus now on our evening sessions. We have around 20 to 25 guys at our evening sessions which we keep at 90 minutes. Four nights a week keeps us working the six-hour per week limit.”
With his team continuing to prepare to defend the 13th Region title, Marcum said he expects nothing but hard work continuing to be put in by his players.
“We are blessed to live in an area with great community and parent support,” he said. “We teach always play, with all you have in you, until the final whistle blows. That’s what we are doing now. We will keep working until the final whistle.”
