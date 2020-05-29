Work is underway at North Laurel High School’s football/soccer field to prepare it for future installation of what will be its new playing surface — synthetic turf. Heavy equipment was moved in last Wednesday while work began on Friday. The completion date for the installation of the new playing surface is expected to be July 31.
featured
MAKING PROGRESS
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
-
-
