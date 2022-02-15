MAKING HISTORY: CMS cheer team takes second at national competition

ORLANDO, FLORIDA — The Corbin Middle School Cheerhounds have made history.
The Corbin Middle School Cheer team was named the 2022 Universal Cheerleaders Association National Runners-Up in the Large Junior High Game Day Division after competing in this past weekend's UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida.
“Placing second in the nation proves that our program can compete with anyone in the country,” said Corbin Middle School Cheer Coach Jenny Foley. “Our girls went head to head with a perennial powerhouse and only came up one point short of winning it all. I am so proud of this year’s squad and can’t wait to see what the future holds for Corbin Cheer.”
The first time the Corbin Middle School Cheer team competed in UCA Nationals was in 2016, where the Cheerhounds placed 10th with their 2.5 minute routine, however this was the first time the team has competed in the Game Day Division at Nationals.
Foley said it was a long road to get here, as the team won the KHSAA Region competition in their division before placing sixth in the state competition. Then, the Cheerhounds placed 9th at the UCA Bluegrass competition in Lexington, receiving their bid to compete in the UCA Nationals.
While at Nationals, the Cheerhounds competed twice, hitting two zero-point deduction routines.
“We were ecstatic with their performance both times,” Foley said. “This was the first time for our girls competing in that type of environment and I extremely impressed with the way they handled the pressure of competing in such a big stage.”
Foley believes that her Cheerhounds certainly made the Corbin community proud.
“I am not only proud of how these young ladies competed at Nationals but equally as proud of them with the way they represented their school and their community,” she said.
