BARBOURVILLE — In a defensive struggle, it was the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats who came away victorious on Tuesday, as they came away with a 49-42 win over the Barbourville Lady Tigers on the road in the 13th Region and 51st District matchup.
A pair of underclassmen in sophomore Abby Mabe and freshman Jorja Carnes led the way for the Lady Wildcats. Mabe scored 16 points, while Carnes added 12, as the duo combined for over half of the Lynn Camp points.
Entering the game, the Lady Wildcats had struggled throughout the month of February. In their past six games prior to Tuesday, they had managed to pick up just one win, a 76-69 win over Model on the road last week. With the postseason less than three weeks away, Coach Darrell Hendrix was looking for his team to put together a nice run as the year closes out.
While the offensive end was slow most of the night for both teams, it was the Lynn Camp defense that came away with enough plays to win the game in the end. Lynn Camp held Barbourville to just seven points in each of the first two quarters, as they took a 20-14 lead at the half.
With a six-point lead entering the second half, the Lady Wildcats went back-and-forth with Barbourville for most of the second half. Carnes knocked down a big 3-pointer in the third quarter, as Lynn Camp clung to a 31-26 lead at the end of the third.
In the fourth quarter, the game eventually came down to shooting. Carnes connected on another three-point shot, and the Lady Wildcats went seven-of-nine from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal the deal and take the 49-42 win.
With the win, the Lady Wildcats are now 10-11 on the season. They will return to action today, traveling to take on Red Bird.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.