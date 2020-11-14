CORBIN — The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats’ volleyball team put together their best season in the program’s history in 2020, including a district championship and a trip to the 13th Region Tournament.
The Lady Wildcats finished the year with a 17-3 record, the best in the region, and were 15-2 versus regional opponents. Entering the season, Coach Laurel Petrey said her team’s goal was to compete for a 51st District title. They were pleasantly surprised by the success they were able to have.
“Surprised is one of the words I would use to describe this season,” said Petrey. “Going in, we knew we would be a good team and our one goal was to compete with Knox Central and try to win a set. We didn’t expect to walk away from this season with two banners.”
The two banners are from the district crown and the win that Lynn Camp had in the 13th Region All A Classic to send them to the All 'A' State Tournament. The Lady Wildcats lost in the opening round of the state tournament to Wolfe County, but the accomplishment was special for Lynn Camp.
“The All 'A' win was something extra for us. That’s when we knew we really had a team who was willing to compete and fight until the very end,” said Petrey. “The girls worked hard for their success and I’m so happy their support was brought to life from the media and fan support.”
The Lady Wildcats were led this season by a group of seniors that will be hard to replace. Natalie Fanella, Charity Justice, Alexis Lowe, and Julia Shepherd were the three seniors on the squad. Petrey said the group of four set the tone each day, from practice to matches, and will be missed.
“My seniors carried a lot of weight this year along with the other girls. Their attitudes and drive could change the atmosphere when they were on the court,” said Petrey. “They would leave each game giving their all because they knew the next day something could happen to end our season. I’m beyond happy with the heart, determination, and chemistry the seniors put into each game. I hope my younger girls realize how important their roles were.”
Returning for the Lady Wildcats will be a strong core that got plenty of experience this year. While it will be difficult to replace the graduating seniors, Petrey believes they’ll have another strong squad next season.
“I’m going to have some shoes to fill with losing my seniors and hoping some girls come into those roles. I know my girls returning are going to want to keep the same mentality we led with this past season,” said Petrey. “They are going to want to continue to have another great season like we had. They are all experienced enough to do so and some may have to carry more weight than they did before, but I think they can handle it.”
