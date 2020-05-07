CORBIN — Rob Ledington’s Lynn Camp Wildcats were expected to field an experienced team on the diamond this spring with seven seniors on the roster.
The seven seniors combined with talented underclassmen were expected to help Lynn Camp be even more competitive this season.
But the Wildcat seniors didn’t get the opportunity to surprise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m extremely disappointed and hurt for the kids,” Ledington said. “I love these kids very much. They have improved so much. We would have been much better this year and much more competitive. It’s sad to work and build toward something and then see it taken away. However, it reminds me and all coaches, that the relationships are what’s most important and that will always be there.
“I was as close to this bunch as any I have ever been around,” he added. “For them to take the losses and disappointments over the last couple of years and still come to the ballpark every day expecting to get better was something truly fun to see.”
Ledington’s thoughts on his seniors:
Chase Brown
”He is a great kid, great athlete, and a very versatile player.”
Trevor Byrge
“Trevor is a good athlete, great kid, and one of our better pitchers and versatile infielder.”
Jayden Dunn
“Jayden is a tremendous athlete that has great instincts on the bases. He’s a versatile player as an infielder and outfielder.”
Michael Floyd
“Michael is a great kid and teammate. He totally enjoys being a part of the team.”
Datrick Roberts
“Datrick is a good kid, and versatile player as an outfielder, pitcher and catcher.”
Tyler Wade
“Tyler is a great kid who has improved every year.”
Dalton Woods
“Dalton is a fantastic human being. He does everything right and has gotten better every year.”
