Lynn Camp's Gavin Allen signs with Columbia State Community College

Gavin Allen recently signed a letter of intent to further is academic and basketball careers at Columbia State Community College.

Allen is an exceptional student-athlete, excelling with greatness on the court and off of the court as well.

He will graduate from Lynn Camp High School as valedictorian with a 4.2 GPA. Allwn has always shined with his intelligence as he was not afraid to mentor and tutor other classmates in order to help others selflessly. He has always been a great teammate and leader both on and off the floor as well as he led by example with his distinguished commitment and dedication every day.

Therefore, due to his excellent commitment and dedication this has resulted in many

successful achievements on the floor as well. During his senior year (2021-2022) he averaged

13.8 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 4.7 blocks per game for the Lynn Camp

Wildcats. During his high school career he has also achieved many great statistical achievements which are KHSAA state records, such as the following: 12 blocked shots in an

individual game, 139 blocked shots during his junior season (2020-2021), 146 blocked shots

during his senior season (2021-2022), and 391 blocked shots during his high school

career.

Allen had multiple games in his senior year alone where he achieved a triple-double on

the stat sheet so he was a very consistent performer on the court at a very high level.

All of his achievements on and off of the floor has resulted in many college offers including the following universities/prep schools: North Greenville University, University of Dallas, Tribulation Prep (Dallas, Texas, Veritas Prep (Orlando, Fla.), Lindsey Wilson College, Clinton College (HBCU), Cleveland St. College, Brescia College, Piney Woods Prep (Mississippi), Southeastern Illinois University, Centre College, and Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tenn. | Photo Submitted