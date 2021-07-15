Lynn Camp's Engle scores goal-to-goal game winning shot

A Lynn Camp High School student made a goal-to-goal winning shot in a basketball tournament in Louisville over the weekend.
Micah Engle was playing for KY Select at the Kentucky Expo Center in the “Ballin’ Under 1 Roof” Tournament.
Engle's winning shot was in the semifinal game on Sunday morning against Wisconsin MODE. The score was 72-73 and KY Select was down by 1 point with only 2 seconds left in the game.
Wisconsin had the ball, so KY Select had to foul to stop the clock which then put Wisconsin into bonus. Wisconsin missed the free throw and Engle rebounded the ball and got the shot off while still standing under their basket all the way down to the opposite goal, winning the game 75-73.
Engle had a total of 24 points in the game and that shot put his team into the championship game which they also won 51-43. Engle had a team high of 35 points in the championship game.
KY Select is coached by Nelson Perrin from Covington.
KY Select had a total of six teams playing in the tournament sponsored by Ohio Basketball. BallerTV was also there filming live on location. There was over 600 boys and girls teams in all.
