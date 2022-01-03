PINEVILLE—Lynn Camp ended the year on a high note, as the Wildcats captured the 2021 Chain Rock Classic Championship after defeating the Pineville Mountain Lions on Thursday night, 60-54.
To get to Thursday night’s championship game, the Wildcats first defeated Floyd Central 70-59 on Tuesday night to move on to the semifinals. Lynn Camp matched up with Middlesboro in the semifinals on Wednesday where the Wildcats won 54-42 to move on to the championship round of the Chain Rock Classic on Thursday evening.
Lynn Camp Coach Rodney Clarke said he was impressed with his team overall in the tournament but really saw what they could do in Thursday night’s game.
“I thought we were showing flashes of how good we can be prior to tonight (Thursday) but I felt like we did some things (Thursday night) we hadn’t done the last couple games,” Clarke said. “It makes us a whole lot better when we throw the ball inside because I think we’ve got size advantage on a lot of different teams. I think we kind of dictated the pace a little bit better tonight and we threw the ball inside a whole lot and I think that was the big, big difference right there. Then, we guarded better in the second half. Those two combinations of being able to guard better and throwing the ball inside, I think that was the difference in the game.”
With Pineville leading by four points heading into halftime, Clarke said his team had to make some adjustments heading into the second half of the game to allow his Wildcats a chance to pull away.
“We mixed the defense up in the first half but in the second half we kind of tinkered with just trying to stick with the same thing and that helped us out—it was the difference in the game,” Clarke said. “It allowed us to get some stops and get ahead.”
With just a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, 40-38, the Wildcats had to make some big stops in the fourth quarter in order to pull away and secure the win.
Wildcats’ Gavin Allen and Micah Engle were big for Lynn Camp on Thursday night, with Engle leading the team with 24 points and Allen scoring 21 points for the Wildcats.
Clarke said Thursday’s championship win was huge for his team, especially as the Wildcats look ahead at postseason play.
“It was really good because what a lot of people don’t realize is that our district tournament is actually going to be in Pineville this year in that same gym so all of a sudden that puts us in the right mind frame to go in there in a couple months now and get that done again in Pineville again,” he said.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, Clarke said the Wildcats will be looking to keep improving as they had into a new year.
“Hopefully we can a little bit healthier,” he said. “We’ve got some guys that have been banged up, especially given this week playing three games in a row, last week we played four games in a row, so hopefully we can get guys healthy and start playing better.”
Lynn Camp 60, Pineville 54
Lynn Camp 10 17 13 60
Pineville 16 15 9 16 54
Lynn Camp (60) – Allen 21, Engle 24, Sparks 8, Prater 3, White 4.
Pineville (54) – S. Thompson 12, Morris 2, E. Thompson 16, Honeycutt 8, Burns 5, Biliter 4, Moser 7.
