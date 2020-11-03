PARIS — Both Lynn Camp and Williamsburg’s boys and girls cross country teams turned in stellar efforts during Saturday’s 2020 KHSAA Boys’ and Girls’ Class A State Cross Country Meet.
Lynn Camp’s girls team placed 20th overall with 450 points while the boys squad turned in a 24th-place effort with 621 points.
Coach Marc Estep was pleased with both teams’ efforts.
“As you know, this year was far from normal for everyone,” Estep said. “The boys struggled all year with injuries and a few runners leaving the team for various reasons. We had only one regular-season meet with a full team until we got to the region and at that point, I really didn't know what to expect from them as a team. They were able to pull things together and these kids stepped up and ran well at region, missing second place by only six points. Logan Brock and Ethan Blevins were our most consistent runners on the boys' side all year, with Ethan breaking the school record. Caleb Helton, Joey Kerby, and Jaden Stewart all made great strides this year and are continuing to get better each year, with no one graduating, I expect this group to do really well next season.
“The girls have really impressed me this year as a team, they are a great group of young ladies,” he added. “Abby Mabe has led us all year and I expected that out of her, she also broke her own school record this year and had an amazing race at the region, coming in second. This team added three new runners to the sport/team in Lauren Partin, Alissa Crumpler, and Cotori Bunch, which really complimented and gave strength to our returning runners Abby, Arabella Pennington, Bella Blevins, and Halle Mills. This group of ladies missed a second-place finish at region by just one point and the silver lining to this is we don't graduate anyone this year. I expect big things for these girls in the future.”
The Lady Wildcats were led by another impressive day by Abby May, who placed 41st with a time of 22:38.84. Ethan Blevins placed 72nd with a time of 19:08.59.
“I can't say enough good and great things about Abby,” Estep said. “Abby is a coach's dream, she has athletic ability, good work habits, a will to do well and is a great teammate. This is my third year coaching Abby in cross country and I feel that we both have really grown together, our relationship is strong, and we both trust each other and understand that we both want the same things. The only difference is that she has to do the work part and I instruct. Her consistency isn't an accident, she puts the work in, and each year she has stepped up her intensity during training and continues to set goals for herself and the team. I think Abby will be considered the best runner to come out of Lynn Camp for a long time — three trips to the state already and only a sophomore.”
Estep added the future is bright for both teams.
“I'm so proud of this group, and the direction this program is going,” he said. “In my three years, we have continued to get better and be much more competitive in the demanding sport and I'll take five percent credit for it. These kids need the rest of the credit for their hard work and dedication. Three years in a row the boys have qualified for the state and continue to be in the top three in the region and the girls continue to grow and are following in the same path with their first-ever state championship berth and a third-place finish in the region. We also have a great group of elementary and middle school kids who have done well and really love the sport, so that excites me and that the future is bright for this program.”
Williamsburg’s girls team placed 18th overall with 439 points as Nevaeh Warren’s 22:10.69 time was good enough for a 25th-place effort.
Andrew Meyers led the boys’ team with a 34th-place finish with a time of 18:20.99.
2020 KHSAA Class A State Cross Country Meet
Bourbon County Cross Country Course
Boys Team Scores
1, Holy Cross (Louisville) 61. 2, St. Henry District 83. 3, Beechwood 158. 4, Villa Madonna 174. 5, Bishop Brossart 220. 6, Trimble County 220. 7, Bethlehem 258. 8, Green County 272. 9, Walton Verona 298. 10, Holy Cross (Covington) 333. 11, Augusta 334. 12, Louisville Collegiate 344. 13, Dawson Springs 380. 14, University Heights 380. 15, Kentucky Country Day 394. 16, Danville 396. 17, Pikeville 440. 18, Owensboro Catholic 504. 19, Frankfort 544. 20, East Ridge 577. 21, Jackson County 583. 23, Sayre 617. 24, Lynn Camp 621. 25, Middlesboro 632. 26, Portland Christian 644. 27, Williamsburg 647. 28, Fort Campbell 650. 29, Campbellsville 697. 30, Hickman County 712. 31, Edmonson County 728. 32, Somerset 61. 33, Morgan County 912.
Boys 5k Run CC Varsity Results
Lynn Camp
19:08.59 Ethan Blevins 72nd
19:43.18 Logan Brock 109th
20:52.00 Joseph Kerby 162nd
21:24.29 Caleb Helton 178th
22:36.92 Jaden Stewart 206th
Williamsburg
18:20.99 Andrew Myers 34th
20:01.14 Alex Coleman 123rd
20:23.76 Nick Baird 143rd
23:14.78 Aiden Swanson 219th
24:22.04 Evan Moses 235th
25:32.46 Ethan Moses 239th
2020 KHSAA Class A State Cross Country Meet
Bourbon County Cross Country Course
Girls Team Scores
1, Bishop Brossart 36. 2, Kentucky Country Day 96. 3, Villa Madonna 118. 4, Lexington Christian 128. 5, St. Henry District 155. 6, Owen County 263. 7, Louisville Collegiate 273. 8, Beechwood 276. 9, Middlesboro 276. 10, Bethlehem 329. 11, Edmonson County 361. 12, Pikeville 389. 13, Bath County 399. 14, Metcalfe County 401. 15, Frankfort 402. 16, Presentation 407. 17, Hancock County 420. 18, Williamsburg 439. 19, Fort Campbell 448. 20, Lynn Camp 450. 21, Crittenden County 503. 22, Jackson County 529. 23, Morgan County 530. 24, Nicholas County 607. 25, Murray 649. 26, Fulton County 713. 27, Buckhorn 798.
Girls 5k Run CC Varsity Results
Lynn Camp
22:38.84 Abby Mabe 41st
24:04.70 Laren Partin 83rd
25:17.99 Catori Bunch 122nd
26:28.91 Arabella Pennington 155th
27:22.92 Alissa Crumpler 170th
29:02.51 Halle Mills 197th
31:49.29 Bella Blevins 212th
Williamsburg
22:10.69 Nevaeh Warren 25th
24:24.76 Jamie Moses 97th
24:43.36 Heaven Warren 107th
26:26.86 Ryan Fields 154th
27:32.35 Cassie Weiss 175th
28:27.83 Adrianna Wagers 189th
28:38.84 Madison Taylor 193rd
