CORBIN — Injuries are beginning to mount, which isn’t a good thing for Allen Harris’ Lynn Camp Wildcats.
They’ve played a huge role during Lynn Camp’s 0-2 start, and Harris hopes things can change for the better this week when his team travels for the third consecutive week, this time against Bethlehem.
“Friday we took a lot more injuries already on a depleted first string,” Harris said. “Unfortunately in 1A football, when you have several injuries, it puts a hurt on you in every area, and makes it a challenge at times to keep especially against bigger schools a competitive team on the field. I felt like we took a few steps backward this week but that’s part of it. We will bounce back.
“Our first two opponents have been bigger, stronger, well-coached teams,” he added. “I think this pays dividends for us when we start district play. We are taking some lumps right now but at the end of the day it will make us a better team.”
Harris admitted doing see some positives, and negatives that came out of last week’s loss to Estill County.
“The positives are we moved the ball well against a very sound defense. The negatives we aren’t scoring once we are I. The red zone. The past two weeks we have been in the red zone eight times and came up empty. We have to work on being more mentally tough and willing our way into the end zone. This week is another tough opponent and we have a ton of injuries. We need to heal up and play solid four quarters of football.”
The Eagles are 2-0 entering Friday’s game while averaging close to 300 yards of offense per game. They are led by tailbacks Zane Wickliffe and Ladarion Montgomery. Wick life has ran for 257 yards and two touchdowns while Montgomery has totaled 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Cooper Stone has thrown for 194 yards and one touchdown while completing 11-of-35 pass attempts.
“Bethlehem has a ton of athletes all over the field,” Harris said. “We have to be able to match up with them to compete so we are going on have to move some folks around this week.
“It’s tough for small schools especially on the road but it will make us tougher and ready for district play,” he added. “We have to get healthy. We have several starters battling injuries and we have to play with heart and discipline. Last week, we let doubt creep in. We can’t afford that, we need to establish momentum early and not let our foot off of the gas.”
