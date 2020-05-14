CORBIN — Marc Estep admitted he was excited to see how things would go during his first year as Lynn Camp’s track coach, especially with seniors Mathew Disney and Josh Broughton ready to lead the way.
Both Disney and Broughton were ready to help Lynn Camp surprise during track and field season this spring but never got the chance after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring sports season while putting an end to their high school track careers.
"Even though this was my first year coaching track both of these young men were showing up every day and working harder than they ever had,” Estep said of Disney and Broughton. “Both Matt and Josh are throwers, shot and disc. Matt has had a few years of experience with the track team while Josh was just starting to learn how to throw.
“The short time I had with these two has been a pleasure, they really impressed me with the way they were willing to work hard and learn new things,” he added. “They both will be missed on the track and in the classroom.”
Estep said the situation surrounding COVID-19 is “something that none of us understood in the beginning and I don't know if we totally understand it much better today.”
"The reality of it all is that we must protect everyone in our community and it started with closing down schools and sports,” he said. “We all hate that our seniors weren't able to finish their careers the way they wanted to, but in the long run I know we all understand it had to be done.
“I hope that the underclassmen understand that nothing is given to us, we can't control everything in our lives, and that it is important to take each opportunity they have and make the best out of it,” Estep added. “We will recover and we will play sports again, but we will appreciate it all, I know I will.”
