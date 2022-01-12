Lynn Camp searching for an athletic director; who will be named North Laurel's new football coach?

It’s been a heck of a week with Old Man Winter flexing his muscles and wreaking havoc across the 13th Region boys and girls basketball landscape by canceling numerous games.
Even though the six to seven inches of snow most of us received in the Tri-County might have put a halt in basketball action for a few days, we still have some things to take a look back at.
• Lynn Camp’s athletic director position
With Rob Ledington stepping down as the school’s athletic director, principal Anthony Pennington said they are in the early stages of finding a replacement.
The athletic director’s position at Lynn Camp is a good one. A lot of the sports programs have been successful while the Wildcat student-athletes are surrounded by some of the best coaches in the 13th Region.
• Who will be North Laurel’s next football coach?
That’s another interesting question.
Whoever takes over as the Jaguar football program’s head coach position will have a lot of talent returning.
North Laurel has a strong and talented junior class that many believe can compete for the district championship this fall.
Of course, I’ve heard a lot of different names of coaches that seem to be interested but you know how the rumor mill is.
• Rivalry continues
Two big 50th District matchups take place at South Laurel High School Tuesday with Corbin’s Redhounds and Lady Redhounds traveling to take on the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals in boys’ and girls’ matchups.
Both games are just as big as years before with the winner of each game moving into the driver’s seat of the 50th District.
Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds started the season with a 2-2 mark but have turned things around and positioned themselves as one of the top teams in the region. Jeff Davis has turned in another fantastic coaching job at South Laurel and has his Cardinals competing for a district and regional crown, too.
The girls’ game is what I’m looking forward to, though.
Isaac Wilson’s Lady Redhounds came close to knocking South Laurel off during last year’s 50th District Tournament. A win over the two-time defending 13th Region champion Lady Cardinals would be huge.
Chris Souder’s squad has played one heck of a schedule and hopes to continue its success against Corbin and 50th District opponents.
South Laurel is 37-3 during its last 40 district games and has won 11 of its last 12 games against the Lady Redhounds.
• NFL Wild Card Predictions
AFC
Cincinnati 28, Las Vegas 24
Kansas City 38, Pittsburgh 13
New England 17, Tennessee 14
NFC
Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 17
Dallas 34, San Francisco 30
Los Angeles 31, Arizona 20
