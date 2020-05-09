CORBIN — Lynn Camp's Kaley Hendrickson was coming off her best season yet as a Lady Wildcat softball player with hopes of putting up even better numbers this spring during her senior campaign.
Her .468 batting average in 2019 was one of the best in the state while she also delivered a home run and led Lynn Camp with 52 hits and 37 RBI while also finishing with 43 runs scored.
Her breakthrough season at the plate led to her becoming one of the top returning players in the 13th Region along with Hendrickson extending her softball career after signing with Union College.
But Lynn Camp’s lone senior wasn’t able to build on her numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting an end to the spring sports season before it could even get started.
"Kaley has been a huge part of our success the past few years. She is the perfect example of a great student-athlete,” Lynn Camp Coach Nikki Hendrix said. “She has been a great role model for our younger players and a great teammate to the older ones. She has shown her teammates that the harder you work, the better you will be. She is a great representative of Lynn Camp High School. She’s the kind that makes a coach very proud and makes us realize why we all work so hard.
”I know the season being canceled has been very hard on her,” she added. “It’s probably harder than she would admit because she’s a very tough young lady. Luckily, she has signed to play at Union College next season, so her softball career isn’t over.”
Hendrix said graduating Hendrickson will affect all of her players.
“She affects us all with her great work ethic,” she admitted. “We will be using her name for many years to come to motivate others to get them to work as hard as she did.
”I just really want Kaley to know that she will always be a Lynn Camp Lady Cat,” Hendrix added. “I know this situation has stolen her and many other athletes’ senior season away from them, but I hope that her team and coaches have made a positive impact on her life. She will always have a special place in my heart and is a blessing to everyone she comes in contact with. We will always love her.”
