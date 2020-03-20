CORBIN — Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix is primed and ready to lead her team to another deep postseason run with seven starters returning off last season’s 25-win team.
The Lady Wildcats captured the 51st District championship while advancing to the 13th Region Tournament’s first-round action.
She’s hoping her team can take the next step this season.
“We return every starter except Makenzie Grant and Erin Holland. We have worked hard to replace those two players, who were a big loss for us,” she said. “Katie Miller has moved from second to shortstop and has worked hard all winter getting faster and stronger. Halle Mills will move from left field to centerfield and with her speed, we are going to expect her to cover a lot of ground. This year we have one senior, Kaley Hendrickson, who we expect big things out of this season. She was a huge part of our success last season and we hope she performs even better this season.
“I feel like I have the best team I've had since I've been at Lynn Camp,” Hendrix added. “There is a great mixture of experience and youth. If these girls work hard I think we will have a good season.”
Hendrix said she’s expecting big things from several returning players.
“Madyson Roberts and Julia Shepherd got better and better as the season progressed,” she said. “They did the majority of the pitching and catching. Madyson peaked at the right time last season and was pitching great by end of the season. I expect her to pick up where she left off.
“We have moved sophomores Katie Miller and Halle Mills into important positions at shortstop and centerfield,” Hendrix added. “They are young but both of them have started varsity since seventh-grade. Kaley Hendrickson is our lone senior and we need her to lead this team. She has a big bat and played great defense last season at first base.”
Hendrix said a variety of speed, power and experience will be her team’s strong points this season. She also said she has the best selection of pitching she’s ever had.
“We have a good collection of fast players, with some big bats in the lineup as well,” she said. “We have been young the last couple of years, but that isn't an excuse anymore. Everyone has had enough experience and time to grow up.
“Madyson Roberts has great control and currently holds all of our pitching records at Lynn Camp,” Hendrix added. “Halle Mills has some speed and is very athletic in the circle. Jorja Carnes is an eighth-grader who is left-handed and is growing up fast.”
With an experienced team returning, Hendrix said her team could make a lot of noise this season.
“If we play like we're capable of, I think we have a chance of competing for the district title again,” she said. “I feel like Pineville and Barbourville will both be improved. They have new coaches that will be hungry to make some noise. Knox Central always has a solid team. I think the district is gonna be as even as it has been in a while.
“We have set a few goals for ourselves as a team,” Hendrix added. “We want to win our district, finally win the All ‘A’, and win a game in the region tournament. We have worked hard and we hope that this is our year to achieve these goals. I think we are in the top half of the region. As long as we go out and play our game, and don't look at the name on the jersey, I think we will be fine.”
