Lynn Camp punches ticket into 13th Region Volleyball Tournament

PINEVILLE — Lynn Camp’s magical season continued on Monday as the Lady Wildcats punched a ticket into the upcoming 13th Region Volleyball Tournament after sweeping Barbourville in three sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-17) during semifinal action of the 51st District Volleyball Tournament.
The win extended Lynn Camp’s win streak to four games while improving its overall record to a 13th Region-best 16-2.
The Lady Wildcats will now await today’s game between Knox Central and Barbourville to see who they will play in Thursday’s district title game.
Lynn Camp started slow, leading only 13-12 in the first set before going on a 12-6 run to capture a 25-18 victory.
The second set saw the Lady Wildcats build an early lead before seeing Barbourville cut its deficit to 20-18. Lynn Camp’s lead grew to 23-20 before It eventually won the set, 25-21.
The Lady Wildcats led 11-7 during the third set and created some distance by charging out to a 15-8 advantage. They were able to put the match away with a 25-17 win.
