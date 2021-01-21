SOMERSET — A big night at the line propelled the Lynn Camp Wildcats to a big win over the Southwestern Warriors on Tuesday.
The Wildcats went an incredible 33-of-41 from the charity stripe as they played to the 86-81 win over Southwestern. Most of those free throws came from junior Micah Engle, who scored a career-high 43 points on Tuesday. Engle made 23 of his 27 free throw attempts in the game and knocked down a couple of threes along the way.
Coach Rodney Clarke said he was happy with the way his team was able to pull out the win against a good Warriors squad. Clarke said his team had struggled in the rebounding department much of the season but did a better job on the boards on Tuesday.
“This was a good win for us. It helps when Micah Engle scores 43 points,” said Clarke. “I thought we did a better job tonight. I thought we were more aggressive and it paid off. We did a better job inside and picked up some offensive rebounds tonight.”
The game was close through much of the first three quarters. Lynn Camp was able to maintain the lead early in the fourth quarter, before Southwestern had to start fouling in hopes of getting back into the game. The Wildcats were 18-of-22 from the foul line down the stretch to seal the five-point win, 86-81.
The win was the biggest of the year for Lynn Camp, who entered the game with close losses to fellow 13th Region squads Whitley County and Harlan Independent. Clarke said those tight games will hopefully begin turning in the Wildcats’ favor as they get more time together and with their first-year head coach.
“This is my first year with them, and with the restrictions we have had, it has been hard for us to really work on some of the things we need to work on,” said Clarke. “If we had more time and more practices we would be farther ahead. This was a good win for us and it helps to get these wins like this.”
Engle led all scorers on the night with 43 points. Jace Boggs scored 15 points and Gavin Allen added 10.
Lynn Camp will return to action on Friday, hosting Red Bird at home.
