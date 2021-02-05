BURGIN — Abby Mabe’s 16-point scoring effort helped guide Lynn Camp to an impressive 74-45 win over Burgin on Thursday.
Mabe came up big in the second half, scoring 10 of her 16 points while Isabella Blevins finished with 11 points. Lindsey Cox and Jorja Carnes each added eight points apiece in the win.
Lynn Camp has now won two straight and three out of its last five games to improve to 7-6.
“We used our size tonight,” Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix said. “We have Natalie Fanella, Alissa Crumpler, Alyssa Mounce, and Alexis Lowe who are all around six-feet, and we got the ball inside to them tonight. Abby Mabe and Jorja Carnes are truly growing up in front of our eyes. They are a freshman and sophomore that have a ton of talent,” he added. “Every time we play, they are making better decisions about when to drive, pass, or shoot. We had a stretch of tough games with Pineville twice and Knox Central within a week and really think it helped us playing that competition.”
The Lady Wildcats fell behind, 12-11, in the first quarter before seeing Carnes score six points while Cox Knick down a 3-pointer to give their team a 31-24 lead at halftime.
Lynn Camp was able to put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring Burgin, 21-6. Alissa Crumpler scores five points in the period while Mabe added four points and Blevins hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Wildcats a commanding 52-30 advantage.
Hendrix’s squad put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Lady Bulldogs, 22-15, in the fourth quarter.
“I definitely feel like we’re getting better every time we play win or lose,” Hendrix said. “We’re very young and we’re growing up as the season goes on. I’ve told them from the beginning that this was gonna be a process and it wasn’t gonna happen overnight. I’m proud of where we are at right now and how these ladies hustle every play no matter the score.“
Lynn Camp will be back in action today at home against Red Bird. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
