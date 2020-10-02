CORBIN — Lynn Camp Coach Allen Harris wanted to test his Wildcats early this year by scheduling three tough road games.
He feels the experiences his team has faced during the first three games will pay off once district play begins Friday at home against Pineville.
But what he didn’t expect is to see his team riddled with injuries. The Wildcats are 0-3 but look to get back on track Friday.
“A few years ago, I decided that we needed to schedule tougher teams to help us be better prepared at the end of the season,” Harris said. “This year Clay, Estill, and Bethlehem are great football teams. Yeah, we have lost three in a row but it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. So I think in the long run, playing these bigger teams will pay off. If we can get healthy before we start district, it will help tremendously. However, our schedule has been brutal.”
Despite the losses, Harris said there have been positives.
“We are blocking better upfront and starting to throw the ball well,” he said. “But we have to get healthy and be more competitive mentally and physically. This week is must-win.”
Harris said the key to his team’s success heading into Friday’s game with the mountain Lions is to see his players healed up.
“We have several players out in key positions on offense and defense,” he said. “Hopefully, most will be healed up before this Friday. We have to get better on special teams and offensive. We also need to start flipping the field so our defense has a chance. We have been putting our defense in impossible circumstances.”
With district play on the horizon, Harris said a win Friday would be huge.
“There’s a lot at stake,” he admitted. “We also want to make a run like we did last year. We also want a ‘W’ for all our fans. Our kids understand the situation we have put ourselves in. They have a sense of urgency.
“We have to be better offensively and defensively,” he added. “We have to get our injured kids healthy, and limit mistakes and take advantage of the other Pineville’s mistakes.”
