CORBIN — After putting up a fight during the first set of first-round action of Saturday’s All ‘A’ State Volleyball Tournament, things began to snowball for Lynn Camp as the Lady Wildcats dropped a 25-14, 25-15, and 25-8 decision to Wolfe County.
The loss ended Lynn Camp’s State Tournament run while dropping the Lady Wildcats’ record to 12-2.
“It was good to experience a team that is consistent, so we know where our weaknesses are and what we can do to better prepare,” Lynn Camp coach Lauren Petrey said. “We are going to take this loss and learn from it. We have girls playing new positions due to some players being out. But for the postseason, we are going to see consistent teams and I want to be able to compete with those teams
“With this loss, we can’t control it. The outcome is the outcome,” she added. “We must move past it and focus on the district game coming our way. This is a week for us to actually have more practice times than games. I want to ensure my girls are better prepared for the postseason and the rest of the games this season.”
Things started well for Lynn Camp. The Lady Wildcats built an early lead in the first set before seeing Wolfe County take a 13-12 lead.
The Lady Wolves extended their lead to an 18-12 advantage before pulling out a 25-14 win.
When we get to points 10 to 12, we stay with the teams but then we struggle to stay with them and make sure we aren’t letting the team get runs on us,” Petrey said. “Allowing five points in a row is something that can’t happen.”
The Lady Wildcats Jung tough for a while in the second set before falling, 25-15, while Wolfe County cruised to an easy 25-8 win in the third set.
“After the second set loss, we pushed as coaches that there is still a game left,” Petrey said. “We can take this to five sets. But it takes all of the ladies on the court to play cohesively and sadly it didn’t pan out for us. Our mental state and finding open places on the court needs to be more consistent. A lot of effort was given by several players and some are still learning. Their players adjusted to what we were doing and we didn’t adjust back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.