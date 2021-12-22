CORBIN — Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats had a chance to assert themselves as one of the region’s frontrunners on Tuesday but fell to Bell County at home, 72-48.
The Wildcats (4-3) dug themselves a hole in the first quarter and never could recover. Lynn Camp trailed 31-21 at halftime while The Bobcats used a 26-11 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Lynn Camp finished the game hitting on only 1-of-2 free-throw attempts while Bell County was 19-of-22.
Micah Engle led the Wildcats with 13 points while Duane Sparks finished with nine points.
Lynn Camp will be back in action Thursday on the road against McCreary Central. The game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. start.
Bell County 72, Lynn Camp 48
Bell County 16 15 26 15 72
Lynn Camp 9 12 11 16 48
Bell County (72) — Burnett 14, Stepp 16, Callebs 6, Woolum 17, Belcher 11, Hoskins 7, McGeorge 1.
Lynn Camp (48) — Engle 13, Allen 6, Sparks 9, Prater 8, White 5, Mounce 2, Sanders 5.
