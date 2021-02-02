Lynn Camp evens record at 6-6 with 67-30 win over Cordia

CORBIN — The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats were needing a win in a big way on Saturday after dropping five of their last six games.
Darrell Hendrix’s squad was able to even its record at .500 after beating Cordia twice in a week.
The Lady Wildcats (6-6) managed to hand the Lady Lions a 67-30 loss behind Isabella Blevins’ 13-point scoring effort while Jorja Carnes and Abby Mabe each added 12 points. Alissa Crumpler added an 11-point scoring effort in the win.
“We played the best game as a team today that we’ve played this season,” Hendrix said. “We had played some tough games here lately, Pineville twice and Knox Central in the last week. So, we really needed to get back on track and I felt like we did today. We moved the ball very well played good defense. We’re getting better.
“We still have a long way to go but we keep working hard every day and we will get there,” he added. “I’m very proud of how hard we play every time we take the floor. No matter what the score we hustle.”
Lynn Camp will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Burgin.
